Opposition playing with lives of public, country’s economy: FM Qureshi
MULTAN, Dec 13 (DNA): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain
Qureshi Sunday said that Opposition’s public meetings amid COVID-19
circumstances were not only playing havoc with people’s lives but also
damaging the country’s economy.
The PDM could not want progress of the country under honest leadership
Prime Minister Imran Khan and after 70 years, the country got honest
leadership in shape of Imran Khan, he expressed these remarks while
talking to people of constituencies NA -156 and NA- 157.
Qureshi remarked that the journey of progress would remain continue with
the same pace. The opposition could not deceive masses on pretext of
hollow slogans and democracy, he said, adding the people were now
political mature and they understood tactics of the opposition.
The opposition was not faithful to the masses as it was conducting
political gatherings amid peak of the pandemic, he said.
The ongoing second wave of COVID 19 was very much severe, Qureshi
stated. The government was not afraid of opposition public meetings, he
added.
The foreign minister said however, Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged
the opposition to postpone political gatherings in order to save people
from the pandemic.
The opposition was holding public meetings to save looted money only, he
said, adding it wanted to mislead masses. He said that masses understood
the opposition’s intention.
The masses had rejected the political parties and their leaders, who
plundered money illegally in elections 2018, the foreign minister added.
He said that people would also reject the opposition in elections 2023.
Earlier, the foreign minister also laid foundation stone of a masjid,
near Metro Bus station. Chief whip National Assembly and Special
Assistant to PM, Malik Aamir Dogar also spoke on the occasion and stated
that it was matter of honour for them.
He stated that construction of masjid would be completed within
stipulated time period. Shah Mahmood Qureshi also joined Qul Khawani
ceremony of noted Islamic scholar late Saeed Ahmed Farooqi.
========
Related News
Pakistan rejects terrorism-related insinuations by Indian EAM
DNA ISLAMABAD, DEC 13 – Pakistan categorically rejects terrorism-related insinuations by the Indian External AffairsRead More
All politicians including Musharraf should be held accountable: Akhtar Mengal
LAHORE, Dec 13 (DNA): Balochistan National Party chief Akhtar Mengal has demanded that all politiciansRead More
Comments are Closed