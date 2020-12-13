Opposition playing with lives of public, country’s economy: FM Qureshi

MULTAN, Dec 13 (DNA): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain

Qureshi Sunday said that Opposition’s public meetings amid COVID-19

circumstances were not only playing havoc with people’s lives but also

damaging the country’s economy.

The PDM could not want progress of the country under honest leadership

Prime Minister Imran Khan and after 70 years, the country got honest

leadership in shape of Imran Khan, he expressed these remarks while

talking to people of constituencies NA -156 and NA- 157.

Qureshi remarked that the journey of progress would remain continue with

the same pace. The opposition could not deceive masses on pretext of

hollow slogans and democracy, he said, adding the people were now

political mature and they understood tactics of the opposition.

The opposition was not faithful to the masses as it was conducting

political gatherings amid peak of the pandemic, he said.

The ongoing second wave of COVID 19 was very much severe, Qureshi

stated. The government was not afraid of opposition public meetings, he

added.

The foreign minister said however, Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged

the opposition to postpone political gatherings in order to save people

from the pandemic.

The opposition was holding public meetings to save looted money only, he

said, adding it wanted to mislead masses. He said that masses understood

the opposition’s intention.

The masses had rejected the political parties and their leaders, who

plundered money illegally in elections 2018, the foreign minister added.

He said that people would also reject the opposition in elections 2023.

Earlier, the foreign minister also laid foundation stone of a masjid,

near Metro Bus station. Chief whip National Assembly and Special

Assistant to PM, Malik Aamir Dogar also spoke on the occasion and stated

that it was matter of honour for them.

He stated that construction of masjid would be completed within

stipulated time period. Shah Mahmood Qureshi also joined Qul Khawani

ceremony of noted Islamic scholar late Saeed Ahmed Farooqi.

