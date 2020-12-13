All politicians including Musharraf should be held accountable: Akhtar Mengal

LAHORE, Dec 13 (DNA): Balochistan National Party chief Akhtar Mengal has

demanded that all politicians including Musharraf should be held

accountable for the supremacy of the constitution.

Addressing the PDM rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, he said that the

government will not be allowed to tamper with the 18th amendment. In

seventy years, the people of Balochistan have never seen a day in peace.

Our villages were deserted and children were massacred in front of our

mothers.

Akhtar Mengal said that the rulers call our rallies small gatherings,

these are not rallies but funeral prayers of undemocratic forces.

He said that Gwadar was being divided like East Germany by erecting a

fence. We do not want development that threatens our very existence.

He said island buyers in Australia and Dubai should also be held

accountable. If the provinces were independent, Bangladesh would not

have existed. If the constitution was superior, the constitution would

not have been violated. If the rule of law had prevailed, the generals

would not have ruled for 31 years.

