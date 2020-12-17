Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

AIOU initiates a special program for the faculty development

| December 17, 2020
AIOU allocates Rs. 170 million to support needy students
Islamabad, Dec 17 (DNA) : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is focusing on capacity building and developing academic and administrative capabilities of both the teaching faculty and administrative officers, said Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU here today.
While presiding over a high level meeting of the university academia and administrative staff at the main campus he said that university is fully prepared to register the 1st batch of academia and officers in various universities of America and Europe after completion of a competitive selection process under the banner of Faculty Development Program.
The program aims at providing unique opportunities for MS, PhD and Post Doctorate in American and European universities.According to the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, the fundamental requirement for a university’s progress and development is to have highly qualified teachers and well trained administrative officers.
He, further, said that through this faculty development program, university is making huge investment to impart quality education to the masses and youth of the country by enhancing knowledge, skills and capabilities of the teachers as well as administration.
He, further, added that besides getting enrolled in MS, PhD and Post Doctorate programs, the university aims at providing practical training in the use of latest technology in education in the best institutions of the developed countries.
It is pertinent to mention here that no initiative was taken for the training of both academia and administration, however, Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum after assuming the charge of his office exclusively focused at faculty development and initiated this exclusive program which has been approved by all the statutory bodies.
Directorate of Public Relations
