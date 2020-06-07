NAB’s Destination-Corruption Free Pakistan

By Asim Ali

The elimination of corruption is voice of the whole nation. Corruption is a curse which is the root cause and mother of all ills being confronted by the country. Corrupt elements have no respect in the society. Corruption is the main hurdle in the progress and prosperity of the country. NAB was established for recovering the hard earned looted money from corrupt elements and to nab corrupt elements as per law.

Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal immediately after taking over responsibilities of the Chairman NAB not only chalked our comprehensive anti corruption strategy by adopting Accountability for all policy zero tolerance.

Honourable Mr Justice Javed Iqbal’s top priority is the eradication of corruption from country at all cost by utilising all resources as per law. He is an upright, honest and committed person and under his leadership today NAB is progressing excellent.

Justice Javed Iqbal had introduced various reforms in NAB. He believes in taking action against the corrupt elements without any discrimination and fear as per law According to PILDAT survey 42 percent people expressed their confidence over NAB.

Other such institutions specially police enjoy 30 percent confidence of the people.The performance of NAB has also been appreciated by Transparency International, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and MISHAL Pakistan. NAB has himself changed its standard of Procedures and fixed tome frame of 10 months from complaint Verification to inquiry to investigation and finally filling of reference in respected Accountability court which is yielding positive results.

NAB has also introduced best of the best system of combine investigation team in each case in order to benefit from collective wisdom which has been not only put in place but the standard of investigation is improving day by day as well as the This has improved the workings of investigation officers.

NAB has also established forensic science laboratory in Islamabad and anti corruption training academy in Islamabad to train NAB its officers to investigation officers about white collar crimes on modern lines. Positive results are being expected to pour in. More than 1229 corruption references of MAB are under trial in respected accountability courts as per law and approximately value is more than Rs 900.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under the dynamic leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal has recovered Rs. 178 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer which is exemplary achievement.

Pakistan is the only country which has signed anti corruption MoU with China in order to oversee CEPC projects being completed in Pakistan which is honour not only for Pakistan due to NAB. NAB is the role model for SARRC Countries, due to which NAB was elected Chairman of SAARC anti corruption forum. NAB is the focal department of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against corruption which is pride for Pakistan. NAB has established Pakistan Anti corruption Academy in order to train its officers on modern lines. The conviction ratio of NAB is about 70 percent which is one of the highest as related to other anti corruption organisations in Pakistan. NAB has devised a state of art monitoring and evaluation system as well as annual grading system in order to judge the performance of its officers/officials on regular basis. NAB strongly believes in self respect of every person as well as NAB is committed to have its own self accountability. On the directions of Chairman NAB, NAB has established complaints cells in NAB headquarters as well as in all regional bureaus to address the complaints of people related to corruption and corrupt practices. More than 3500 people have met with chairman nab personally in order for resolution of their complaints which are happy as their complaints are processed on merit. The anti corruption strategy of NAB is being acknowledged as the most effective strategy against corruption in Pakistan. Today

NAB has become most prestigious and effective anti corruption institution of the country due to its effective measures taken in last 28 months under the leadership of present chairman NAB.

Chairman NAB always appreciates honest, hard working and committed officer working with dedication. He believes taking strict action as per law against diligent officers as per law. The Chairman NAB took notices of against 56 complaints in Punjab, fake currency accounts and 435 off shore companies as well as notice related to sugar, wheat and high prices of medicines as per law. Youth is the future of Pakistan, On the directions of Chairman NAB, NAB has signed MOU with higher education commission in order to award students in universities and colleges about the ill effects of corruption. Today more than 50 thousands character building societies have been established in universities and colleges due to nab efforts. Honourable Chairman NAB Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal is absolutely committed to take all the mega corruption cases into logical conclusion as per law. It is important to note here that bail is not the Logical conclusion of any case. NAB has decided to file appeals against the bails after receipt of certified copies of the decisions of the Honourable Courts as per law. NAB hopes that joint efforts of all stakeholders could materialise the dream of corruption free Pakistan into reality. NAB officers/officials are committed to eradicate corruption considering it as their national duty under the dynamic leadership of Honourable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB.