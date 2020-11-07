Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Madhevere keeping Zimbabwe on track despite Pakistan’s early strikes

| November 7, 2020
Zimbabwe are now 107-4 after 14 overs. Seems like they are well on their way to post a score in the region of 170.

We have a major update regarding the future of Elton Chigumbura.

Another wicket for the home team as Wahab Riaz dismissed Sikandar Raza, who went back to the pavilion after scoring seven off five deliveries.

Madhevere’s unbeaten 70 helps Zimbabwe set Pakistan 157-run target

Zimbabwe have finished their innings at the score of 156-6. Zimbabwe are now 107-4 after

Madhevere keeping Zimbabwe on track despite Pakistan’s early strikes

Zimbabwe are now 107-4 after 14 overs. Seems like they are well on their way

