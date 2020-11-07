Madhevere keeping Zimbabwe on track despite Pakistan’s early strikes
Zimbabwe are now 107-4 after 14 overs. Seems like they are well on their way to post a score in the region of 170.
We have a major update regarding the future of Elton Chigumbura.
Another wicket for the home team as Wahab Riaz dismissed Sikandar Raza, who went back to the pavilion after scoring seven off five deliveries.
