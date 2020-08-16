Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

LPG price increased by Rs5/kg

| August 16, 2020
LAHORE, AUG 16 (DNA) – Price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has increased by Rs5 per kg, resulting in increase in domestic cylinder’s price by Rs60.

According to LPG Distributers Association, price of the gas was increased due to closure of Taftan border resulting in 1200 metric tonne reduction in supply.

The association further warned that price can further increase if the border remains closed.=DNA

LPG price increased by Rs5/kg

