LPG price increased by Rs5/kg
LAHORE, AUG 16 (DNA) – Price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has increased by Rs5 per kg, resulting in increase in domestic cylinder’s price by Rs60.
According to LPG Distributers Association, price of the gas was increased due to closure of Taftan border resulting in 1200 metric tonne reduction in supply.
The association further warned that price can further increase if the border remains closed.=DNA
===============
« PIA resumes Paris flights via makeshift option (Previous News)
Related News
LPG price increased by Rs5/kg
LAHORE, AUG 16 (DNA) – Price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has increased by Rs5Read More
RCCI holds webinar on Pakistan, Hong Kong trade
RAWALPINDI, AUG 16 (DNA) – Consul General of Pakistan in Hong Kong Bilal Ahmed ButtRead More
Comments are Closed