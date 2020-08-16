PIA resumes Paris flights via makeshift option
ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (DNA): The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has
resumed its Paris operations under an alternative arrangement.
A flight carrying 260 passengers left the French capital for Islamabad,
a month and half after the European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) had
suspended the national carrier’s authorisation to operate in its member
states for six months.
The plane also had 2.5 tons of cargo on board. The passengers were seen
off by the PIA’s country and station managers.
The PIA has made alternative arrangements to resume its operations in
European countries through special charter flights.
According to Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar, government is utilising
all technical and diplomatic means to lift the ban and the PIA would
restore its normal flight operations in two months.
The European air safety regulator had imposed the ban in the wake of the
grounding of 262 Pakistani pilots whose licences were termed “dubious”
by the aviation minister. DNA
========
Related News
LPG price increased by Rs5/kg
LAHORE, AUG 16 (DNA) – Price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has increased by Rs5Read More
PIA resumes Paris flights via makeshift option
ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (DNA): The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed its Paris operations underRead More
Comments are Closed