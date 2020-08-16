Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PIA resumes Paris flights via makeshift option

| August 16, 2020
ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (DNA): The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has

resumed its Paris operations under an alternative arrangement.

 

A flight carrying 260 passengers left the French capital for Islamabad,

a month and half after the European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) had

suspended the national carrier’s authorisation to operate in its member

states for six months.

 

The plane also had 2.5 tons of cargo on board. The passengers were seen

off by the PIA’s country and station managers.

 

The PIA has made alternative arrangements to resume its operations in

European countries through special charter flights.

 

According to Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar, government is utilising

all technical and diplomatic means to lift the ban and the PIA would

restore its normal flight operations in two months.

 

The European air safety regulator had imposed the ban in the wake of the

grounding of 262 Pakistani pilots whose licences were termed “dubious”

by the aviation minister. DNA

