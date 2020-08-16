Fourth day’s play in second England-Pakistan Test abandoned

The fourth day’s play in the second Test between England and Pakistan in Southampton was abandoned due to rain. England were 7-1 in reply to Pakistan’s first innings total of 236 all out.

Shaheen Shah Afridi provided the breakthrough for the Green Caps before rain interrupted play for the first and the last time on the day.

The match is clearly heading towards a draw as most of the game has been affected due to bad weather.

Day Three

The third day’s play in the second Test between England and Pakistan in Southampton was abandoned due to rain.

Not a single delivery was bowled on the third day of the contest with persistent rain and bad weather.

The Green Caps finished day two on the score of 223-9 with wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 60 whereas young pacer Naseem Shah has managed to score just one.

The action of the first two days has also been interrupted by murky weather and so far, only 86 overs of play has been possible.

Day Two

A gritty half-century by Mohammad Rizwan kept England at bay against Pakistan in the second Test in Southampton.

Pakistan were 233-9 when bad light stopped play on day two.

The Green Caps started the proceeding on their overnight score of 126-5 with vice-captain Babar Azam and Rizwan at the crease.

The right-handed batsman went on to score 47 but there was very less resistance from the rest of the lower order.

Rizwan batted throughout the day and remained unbeaten at 60.

More than an hour’s play was affected as rain played spoilsport in Southampton on Friday.

Day One

England finished the rain-affected opening day of the second Test against Pakistan in commanding position.

The Greens Caps finished with the score of 126-5 at stumps on day one in Southampton on Thursday.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first, but the home team struck early as opener Shan Masood was trapped LBW by veteran pacer James Anderson at the score of six.

Skipper Azhar Ali and Abid Ali anchored the side to 62-1 at lunch but soon after, England made a grand comeback as the Burnley-born pacer removed Pakistan captain who departed after scoring 20, leaving the side at 78-2.

Abid went on to scoring a fighting half-century before he was dismissed for 60 and was soon followed with the dismissals of Asad Shafiq and Fawad Alam.

The Green Caps will be looking to rebuild after their middle-order’s another collapse with talisman Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 25 and four respectively.

The home team is currently leading the three-match series 1-0 after securing a thrilling three-wicket win in the first Test at Old Trafford.

England will be without star all-rounder Ben Stokes who has been rested for the remainder of the series.

Top-order batsman Zak Crawley is in the starting XI instead of Stokes whereas left-arm pacer Sam Curran comes in for Jofra Archer.

Pakistan have also made the solitary change with left-handed batsman Fawad Alam coming in instead of all-rounder Shadab Khan.

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Butler (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fawad Alam, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah