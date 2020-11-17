Kings on track in 134-run chase despite Hales’ departure
Former Indian opening batsman Aakash Chopra has some words of praise for Babar Azam.
UPDATE:
Karachi Kings 69-2 (10 overs)
WICKET: A big wicket for Lahore Qalandars as dangerous Alex Hales departs after scoring 11 off 11.
Karachi Kings 49-2 (6.5 overs)
Sports journalist Hamza Khan believes Babar Azam is the only player standing between Lahore Qalandars and victory.
WICKET: Samit Patel has done wonders for Lahore Qalandars to remove Sharjeel Khan.
Karachi Kings 23-1 (3.1 overs)
So we are back for the second session of the game.
We will come back for the second-half.
Lahore have managed to score just 134 runs in their 20 overs.
So that’s it. That’s the end of the innings.
WICKET: Another one for Waqas. His second of the day as Faizan departs without scoring.
Lahore Qalandars 118-7 (18.5 overs)
Related News
Kings on track in 134-run chase despite Hales’ departure
Former Indian opening batsman Aakash Chopra has some words of praise for Babar Azam. UPDATE:Read More
Umaid removes Tamim after Qalandars’ cautious start in PSL final
WICKET: Finally a breakthrough for Karachi Kings as Umaid Asif removes Tamim Iqbal, who departs afterRead More
Comments are Closed