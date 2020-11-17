Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Army chief says Balochistan’s development vital for growth of Pakistan

| November 17, 2020
QUETTA, NOV 17 (DNA) – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff( COAS) visited Quetta today. COAS interacted  with participants of National Workshop Balochistan .

The National Workshop  Balochistan is aimed  at enhancing understanding of participants about critical national security issues,  timely decision making process , national security management system  and elements of national power.

Speaking on the occasion,  COAS said that progress and stability in  Balochistan is critical to the prosperity of Pakistan.  All stakeholders including the army have synergized their efforts for socio -eco uplift of the people of Balochistan.

Dilating upon security situation , COAS highlighted measures like fencing of Pak-Afghan and PAK- Iran Border, effective articulation of security apparatus deployed  across the province, Quetta Safe City Project etc will have positive impact on the overall security paradigm of Balochistan.

Nefarious efforts of hostile elements to foment terrorism and create chaos in the largest province of Pakistan wont be allowed to succeed, COAS emphasised. Pakistan’s peace and prosperity is linked with commitment to democracy and its values COAS reiterated.

Later, COAS visited School of Infantry and Tactics( SI& T). COAS was briefed about new  training modules and online examination systems enacted for young leadership. COAS was also briefed about various innovative systems / techniques being incorporated in training regime.

While interacting with faculty and students  of SI&T,  COAS urged them to stay abreast with developments in modern warfare. COAS appreciated the hardwork and dedication of faculty and staff of SI & T in grooming the young officers and soldiers for taking on the future challenges befittingly .

Earlier,  on arrival at Quetta, Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem  Ashraf, Commander Southern Command received COAS.

