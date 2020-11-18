Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Babar Azam’s brilliant 63 leads Karachi to PSL 2020 title

| November 18, 2020
Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in final

KARACHI – Babar Azam’s outstanding innings led Karachi Kings to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title after a five-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars in the final at the National Stadium, Karachi on Tuesday.

While chasing a small target on a tricky pitch, Azam played a remarkable knock of 63 not out off 49 balls as Kings chased down the target in the 19th over at the expense of five wickets.

For Qalandars, pacers Dilbar Hussain and Haris Rauf were the most successful bowlers as they claimed two wickets each.

Earlier, Lahore captain Sohail Akhtar won the toss and elected to bat first.

His decision, however, proved a disastrous one as Qalandars managed to post a modest total of 134-7 in their 20 overs, despite having a 68-run opening partnership.

Tamim Iqbal finished the innings with the top score of 35 off 38 balls.

For Kings, pacer Umaid Asif, Waqas Maqsood and Arshad Iqbal claimed two wickets each.

