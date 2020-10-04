Khattak urges Political parties to support Kashmiris
NOWSHEHRA, Oct 04 (DNA): Defence Minister, Pervez Khattak has said it is
need of the hour that all political and religious entities should join
hands to establish peace in the region and support Kashmiris in getting
their right of self-determination.
Addressing different ceremonies in Nowshehra, he said the government is
ready for talks on matters except those related to corruption.
He advised the opposition to stop politicking for personal interests
saying that the government would consider their positive suggestions.
Pervez Khattak said the opposition would not be barred from launching
protests, but any attempt to break the law would be dealt accordingly.
He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is tirelessly working to steer
country out of crises and now making efforts to augment economy of
country by defeating challenges emerged in backdrop of Coronavirus
pandemic.
The Minister said tirade of the opposition against public institutions
would serve nothing, but provide enemies of the country an opportunity
to fulfil their nefarious designs. DNA
========
Related News
Khattak urges Political parties to support Kashmiris
NOWSHEHRA, Oct 04 (DNA): Defence Minister, Pervez Khattak has said it is need of theRead More
Residents await help days after Sindh floods wreaked havoc
KARACHI, Oct 04 (DNA): Residents of Sindh still await help, days after the floods wreakedRead More
Comments are Closed