Khattak urges Political parties to support Kashmiris

NOWSHEHRA, Oct 04 (DNA): Defence Minister, Pervez Khattak has said it is

need of the hour that all political and religious entities should join

hands to establish peace in the region and support Kashmiris in getting

their right of self-determination.

Addressing different ceremonies in Nowshehra, he said the government is

ready for talks on matters except those related to corruption.

He advised the opposition to stop politicking for personal interests

saying that the government would consider their positive suggestions.

Pervez Khattak said the opposition would not be barred from launching

protests, but any attempt to break the law would be dealt accordingly.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is tirelessly working to steer

country out of crises and now making efforts to augment economy of

country by defeating challenges emerged in backdrop of Coronavirus

pandemic.

The Minister said tirade of the opposition against public institutions

would serve nothing, but provide enemies of the country an opportunity

to fulfil their nefarious designs. DNA

========