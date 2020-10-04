Coronavirus infected 3,409 policemen in Sindh: Spokesman

KARACHI, Oct 04 (DNA): As many as 3,409 police officials and personnel

have contracted coronavirus in the Sindh province while performing their

duties.

The police spokesman said that 19 personnel embraced martyrdom while

discharging their duties due to coronavirus. Currently, 24 cops are

undergoing treatment while 3,366 of the infected personnel, have

recovered from the infection.

Sindh Chief Minister has said on Saturday that 267

new cases of coronavirus and three more deaths were reported during the

last 24 hours.

The total count of coronavirus deaths reached 2,520 and 81 more patients

recovered from the virus, had said Sindh Chief Minister, adding that 1,397,676

samples were tested in Sindh. In Sindh, 138,050 confirmed cases were

reported so far and 130,811 patients recovered from the coronavirus.

Earlier on September 30, the Sindh government had imposed “micro smart

lockdown” in several neighborhoods of Karachi to prevent the spread of

deadly coronavirus. DNA

========