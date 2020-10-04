Coronavirus infected 3,409 policemen in Sindh: Spokesman
KARACHI, Oct 04 (DNA): As many as 3,409 police officials and personnel
have contracted coronavirus in the Sindh province while performing their
duties.
The police spokesman said that 19 personnel embraced martyrdom while
discharging their duties due to coronavirus. Currently, 24 cops are
undergoing treatment while 3,366 of the infected personnel, have
recovered from the infection.
Sindh Chief Minister has said on Saturday that 267
new cases of coronavirus and three more deaths were reported during the
last 24 hours.
The total count of coronavirus deaths reached 2,520 and 81 more patients
recovered from the virus, had said Sindh Chief Minister, adding that 1,397,676
samples were tested in Sindh. In Sindh, 138,050 confirmed cases were
reported so far and 130,811 patients recovered from the coronavirus.
Earlier on September 30, the Sindh government had imposed “micro smart
lockdown” in several neighborhoods of Karachi to prevent the spread of
deadly coronavirus. DNA
