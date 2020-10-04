Residents await help days after Sindh floods wreaked havoc
KARACHI, Oct 04 (DNA): Residents of Sindh still await help, days after
the floods wreaked havoc in multiple areas of the province.
People in districts such as Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin and
Tharparkar have been forced out into the wild after floods swept away
their valuables, homes and cattle.
Crops spread over hundreds of acres of land were destroyed, leaving
farmers without livelihoods. Residents have complained that the
government promised to provide them with rations but it has been days
since help arrived.
During the monsoon rains in August this year, over 500,000 villages were
swept away. Earlier, CM Shah had announced that the families of those
killed in the floods will receive aid of Rs500,000 and those injured
will be given Rs200,000 by the government. DNA
