Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to President Arif Alvi

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on behalf of the Kazakhstan people and on his own behalf, expressed condolences to President Arif Alvi of Pakistan and all his country-fellows over a tragic airplane crash near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, which claimed the lives of many people and caused numerous injuries.

“I share the grave pain of the families who lost their beloved ones in this terrible accident. May our Lord bless and comfort them during this time of grief and grace the souls of victims with his love and mercy. I also wish a speedy recovery to those wounded,” the President of Kazakhstan stressed in the letter.