Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to President Arif Alvi

| May 23, 2020
0

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on behalf of the Kazakhstan people and on his own behalf, expressed condolences to President Arif Alvi of Pakistan and all his country-fellows over a tragic airplane crash near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, which claimed the lives of many people and caused numerous injuries.

“I share the grave pain of the families who lost their beloved ones in this terrible accident. May our Lord bless and comfort them during this time of grief and grace the souls of victims with his love and mercy. I also wish a speedy recovery to those wounded,” the President of Kazakhstan stressed in the letter.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

1

Pakistanis to celebrate Eid on Sunday as Shawwal moon sighted

KARACHI, MAY 23 – Chairman Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman on Saturday announced theRead More

1

PIA Plane crash: Japan extends condolences

 ISLAMABAD, MAY 23 / DNA / = Regarding the crash of Pakistan International Airlines aircraftRead More

  • Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to President Arif Alvi

  • Developing: Pakistanis await Eid ul Fitr announcement

  • Diliris: Ertugrul cast extends condolences over PK-8303 crash

  • Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf tie the knot in private ceremony

  • Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan surge to 52,437

  • Pakistan goes wild for blockbuster Turkish drama Ertugrul Ghazi

  • Zoheb Hassan could have been on ill-fated PIA flight

  • Inquiry in 3 months, compensation for PK-8303: aviation minister

    • Comments are Closed