Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Developing: Pakistanis await Eid ul Fitr announcement

| May 23, 2020
0

The Ruet-e-Hilal committee’s pronouncement on whether the Shawwal moon has been sighted had Pakistanis glued to news sources on Saturday evening. The big question was whether the nation would celebrate Eid tomorrow (Sunday). We will update this story as soon as the announcement is made.

Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday, authorities announced Friday evening.

The Shawwal moon wasn’t sighted in the kingdom and the nation will celebrate Eid on Sunday, the Saudi Gazette reported citing Saudi officials.

Eid prayers in Saudi Arabia will be offered at homes as the authorities have announced that the kingdom will remain under curfew during the five-day holiday. The decision is aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

1

Pakistanis to celebrate Eid on Sunday as Shawwal moon sighted

KARACHI, MAY 23 – Chairman Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman on Saturday announced theRead More

1

PIA Plane crash: Japan extends condolences

 ISLAMABAD, MAY 23 / DNA / = Regarding the crash of Pakistan International Airlines aircraftRead More

  • Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to President Arif Alvi

  • Developing: Pakistanis await Eid ul Fitr announcement

  • Diliris: Ertugrul cast extends condolences over PK-8303 crash

  • Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf tie the knot in private ceremony

  • Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan surge to 52,437

  • Pakistan goes wild for blockbuster Turkish drama Ertugrul Ghazi

  • Zoheb Hassan could have been on ill-fated PIA flight

  • Inquiry in 3 months, compensation for PK-8303: aviation minister

    • Comments are Closed