Developing: Pakistanis await Eid ul Fitr announcement

The Ruet-e-Hilal committee’s pronouncement on whether the Shawwal moon has been sighted had Pakistanis glued to news sources on Saturday evening. The big question was whether the nation would celebrate Eid tomorrow (Sunday). We will update this story as soon as the announcement is made.

Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday, authorities announced Friday evening.

The Shawwal moon wasn’t sighted in the kingdom and the nation will celebrate Eid on Sunday, the Saudi Gazette reported citing Saudi officials.

Eid prayers in Saudi Arabia will be offered at homes as the authorities have announced that the kingdom will remain under curfew during the five-day holiday. The decision is aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.