PIA Plane crash: Japan extends condolences
ISLAMABAD, MAY 23 / DNA / = Regarding the crash of Pakistan International Airlines aircraft in the vicinity of Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on May 22, which claimed many lives, Japan expresses its sincere condolences to those who lost their lives and the bereaved families. DNA
