Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Kanwal Shauzab says APC being held for seeking NRO

| September 18, 2020
download

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Kanwal Shauzab said that the opposition parties have no public agenda and All Parties Conference (APC) was being held to seek NRO-like deal but the government would not bow to the blackmailing tactics of opposition parties.

Talking to a private news channel, she claimed that the purpose of opposition parties to convene APC was only to put pressure on the government to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), adding, opposition just making APC a fun for safeguarding their personal interests.

She said Imran Khan’s government is not going to give any relaxation on corruption and actions against corrupt elements will be remain continue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest and hardworking leader and he will continue strict accountability, she said, adding, PM categorically said that the government will not bow down before blackmailing tactics.

She criticized that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sindh government had turned the mega city of Karachi into ruins, and the constituencies of the opposition parliamentarians are being especially targeted, adding Asif Ali Zardari should only focused it and work for the people in his own constituency.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

download (1)

PIA seeks Saudi’s nod to operate 28 more flights

LAHORE : The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has approached Saudi authorities requesting permission to operateRead More

download

Senior Indian diplomat summoned to register Pakistan’s strong protest over Ceasefire Violations by India

Islamabad 18 September 2020 A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of ForeignRead More

  • NAB arrests former excise official in liquor licence case also involving CM Buzdar

  • Kanwal Shauzab says APC being held for seeking NRO

  • Asim Saleem Bajwa terms Reko Diq case stay ‘great relief’

  • Army Chief lauds services of Ambassador Yao Jing

  • Jordan-Pakistan ties poised for quantum leap

  • Pakistan, Iraq vow to give pilgrims best facilities

  • Pakistan keen to deepen and diversify ties with Germany

  • Saudi Arabia to further deepen trade ties with Pakistan: Ambassador

    • Comments are Closed