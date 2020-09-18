32nd Pakistan Scrabble Championship kicks off today

Karachi : 32nd edition of Pakistan Scrabble Championship (masters) will start here today [September 18].

According to the details, the registration of the event will start at 11:00 am and will continue till 12:00 pm. After the opening ceremony, as many as seven matches will be played on an opening day.

As many as 40 of the country’s top players will be participating. 15-year-old Hasham Hadi Khan will be defending his title while Pakistan’s No. 1 Waseem Khatri will be vying for a record 9th national title.

Other major title contenders are the Hadi twins, former national champion Sohaib Sanaullah and the teen sensation S. Imaad Ali

The championship will be streamed live on the internet. Former World Champion Craig Beevers of England will be doing the running commentary

Interested candidates from across the city can register themselves at the venue (PharmEvo Guesthouse, 84 Jinnah Housing Society, Block 7/8 PECHS near Tipu Sultan Road, Karachi) before 12:00 pm. The three-day event will end on Sunday.

Complete schedule:

Friday, 18th Sept:

11.00 – 12.00: Registration

12.00: Opening Ceremony

1.15 – 2.15: Namaz and lunch break

2.15 – 8.30: 7 matches

Saturday, 19th Sept

8.30 – 1.00: 6 matches

1.00 – 2.00: Namaz and lunch break

2.00- 6.30: 5matches

Total: 18 matches

Sunday, 20th Sept

8.30 – 1.00: 5 matches

1.00 – 2.00: Namaz and lunch break

2.00- 6.00: – 4 matches

6.00 – 6.30: Closing ceremony and prize distribution.