Jordan-Pakistan ties poised for quantum leap

ISLAMABAD: Ibrahim Almadani, Ambassador of Jordan has said both Jordan and Pakistan enjoy brotherly relations within the Islamic sphere based on solid foundation of mutual respect.

He added, continuous political consultation and constant meetings between the leadership of the two states have also held focusing on coordinating political views and efforts, bilaterally and multilaterally, in respect of major regional and international developments and issues.

The Ambassador of Jordan expressed these views in an interview with Daily Islamabad POST, CENTRELINE magazine and DNA News Agency.

Ambassador Almadani further said both countries have also been cooperating with each other on the issues of International Terrorism, the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict according to International legitimacy and the Two State solution, and the adoption of political and peaceful solutions to regional crisis including the Syrian crisis.

He said this close cooperation demonstrates the important roles played by the two countries to support efforts to achieve peace and stability. Besides, the two governments work to upgrade and develop their bilateral relations in the parliamentary, economic and commercial fields and develop these relations to reach the desired level of cooperation.

While talking about the history of bilateral diplomatic relations the ambassador said, diplomatic relations began after Pakistan’s independence in 1947, where Jordan was the fifth country in the world to recognize the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Primarily Jordan Embassy was opened in Karachi and then moved to Islamabad after becoming the capital of the country.

He said Diplomatic Representation is on the level “Resident Ambassador”.

The ambassador said he presented his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on 26 November 2018.

While Rahmat Junaid Ambassador of Pakistan to Jordan is there since 11/12/2017- December 2019.

When asked to tell some details of political cooperation Ambassador Almadani said bilateral political relations are considered deep and solid. HM King Abdullah II on his recent visit to Islamabad in February 2018 praised the deep and strong relations between the two countries, HM also affirmed Jordan’s keenness to strengthen its relations with Pakistan.

‘It is worth mentioning that the Jordanian and Pakistani leaderships are in constant contact and exchange of views on regional and international issues, especially with regards to the Middle East issues. Both leaderships express their satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations in various fields’.

Ambassador Almadani further said, the Jordanian Senate formed the Jordanian-Pakistani Fraternity Committee on (22/1/2017) under the chairmanship of H.E. Eng. Atef Al-Tal.

Likewise, reconstitution of Pakistan-Jordan Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly was done on 7/3/2019 under MNA Ms. Shagufta Jumani, as its Convener.

Besides, reconstitution of Pakistan-Jordan Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Senate of Pakistan on 8/3/2020 under Senator Sussui Palijo, as its Convener.

While sharing details about military cooperation the ambassador said two sides regularly participate in the reciprocal sessions, exercises and intensive training courses, where memorandum of understanding for cooperation between King Abdullah II Design and Development Bureau (KADDB) and the Ministry of Defense Production of Pakistan was signed on (14/2/2012).

In November 2019 Special Forces Units from Jordan, Egypt and Pakistan concluded a joint drill called “Fajr Al Sharq 1” (Dawn of the East 1) in Pakistan.

To yet another question about economic cooperation he said Joint Jordanian-Pakistani Ministerial Committee was established in 1975, and a trade cooperation agreement was signed in 2000 to enhance trade and economic relations, but does not include any preferential treatment between the two sides.

The ninth meeting of the Joint Jordanian-Pakistani Committee was held in Amman during the period (29-30 April 2015), and four agreements were signed in trade cooperation, investment, specifications and standards and the recognition of maritime certificates between the two countries.

The main Jordanian exports to Pakistan are: fertilizers, metals, pharmaceuticals and drugs, plastics organic and chemical raw materials, seeds, agricultural products and industrial equipment and machinery.

Main Jordanian imports from Pakistan are: textiles and their accessories, seeds and agricultural products, electrical machinery and spare parts, essential oils, pharmaceutical products, juices and spices, cotton, plastics, fiber optics, fish and advertising materials.

Sharing some details of high level visits ambassador said the last visit of His Majesty King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein took place during the period from 8-9/2/2018.

While visits by Pakistani side include visit of the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi to Jordan during (22-25/1/2019), Visit of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javid Bajwa to Jordan during the period (1-4/10/2018), Visit of the Chairman of Joint Staff of the Pakistani Armed Forces, Zubair Mahmoud Hayat to the Kingdom in April 2018, Visit of the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan to the Kingdom in December 2017, The visit of Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz during the period (18-19/5/2007), Visit of President Pervez Musharraf during the period (22-23/1/2007), Visit of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in 2006.

