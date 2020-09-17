Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Army Chief lauds services of Ambassador Yao Jing

| September 17, 2020
images
DNA
A farewell dinner in the honour of H.E Mr Yao Jing, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan was hosted by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), today.
During the interaction matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation came under discussion. COAS thanked Ambassador for his services and appreciated his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries and support towards defence/ security cooperation, handling of COVID Pandemic and stance on Kashmir.
Ambassador appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan’s positive role in the region and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation between both countries.
PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

images

Army Chief lauds services of Ambassador Yao Jing

DNA A farewell dinner in the honour of H.E Mr Yao Jing, Chinese Ambassador toRead More

Ambassador of Jordan posing for a picture in his office

Jordan-Pakistan ties poised for quantum leap

  Both countries have also been cooperating with each other on the issues of InternationalRead More

  • Pakistan, Iraq vow to give pilgrims best facilities

  • Pakistan keen to deepen and diversify ties with Germany

  • Saudi Arabia to further deepen trade ties with Pakistan: Ambassador

  • Turkey offers running Tram Service in Karachi

  • Lahore motorway gang-rape victim has identified both perpetrators: Chohan

  • ‘Govt finalises location, design of South Punjab Secretariat’

  • Ambassador Jing calls on Adviser Finance

  • Karot Hydropower station spillway open to traffic: Gwadar Pro

    • Comments are Closed