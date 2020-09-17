Army Chief lauds services of Ambassador Yao Jing

DNA

A farewell dinner in the honour of H.E Mr Yao Jing, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan was hosted by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), today.

During the interaction matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation came under discussion. COAS thanked Ambassador for his services and appreciated his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries and support towards defence/ security cooperation, handling of COVID Pandemic and stance on Kashmir.

Ambassador appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan’s positive role in the region and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation between both countries.