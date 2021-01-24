Japan ‘privately’ agrees to cancel Tokyo Olympics due to coronavirus – reports

The Japanese government “privately” concluded that the Tokyo Olympics, rescheduled from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will have to be canceled altogether, The Times reported citing sources inside the ruling coalition.

Tokyo is reportedly trying to find a “face-saving way” of announcing the cancelation that would leave open the possibility of hosting the Olympics in 2032 or some later date.

“No one wants to be the first to say so but the consensus is that it’s too difficult,” Times quoted their unnamed source. “Personally, I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

While both the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government have maintained that the games will take place in July and August as scheduled, the “global winter wave” of infections is pushing them in the other direction, according to the paper.