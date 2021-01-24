Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Kuwaiti ruler reappoints ex-premier to form new gov’t

| January 24, 2021
Kuwait’s Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Sunday reassigned the nation’s caretaker prime minister to form a new government. The reappointment came six days after Sabah Al-Khaled al-Sabah tendered his government’s resignation on Jan. 18 after a dispute with parliament.

Several ministers in the previous government tendered their resignations en masse two weeks ago, after lawmakers sought to grill the premier over what they described as “constitutional violations.”

