Internship programs vital to equip the youth: Ali Alizada

ISLAMABAD: Certificate Distribution Ceremony of the Online Internship Program “Contemporary Dynamics of Azerbaijan” was held at Islamabad Club.

This Internship Program was dedicated to the 29th Anniversary of the Restoration of Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan and was jointly organized by Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad, Pakistan and the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, from 4th August – 22ndSeptember, 2020.

Major General Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery HI(M), (Retd), President, CGSS and Major General Hafiz Masroor Ahmed (Retd), Vice President, CGSS while presenting remarks at the occasion thanked the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for their support and collaboration. They also appreciated and congratulated the participants for successful completion and active participation throughout the program.

His Excellency, Ali Alizada, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan was the Chief Guest at the occasion. His Excellency appreciated the efforts of CGSS for organizing this Program. He stated that such programs must be organized in future also to equip the youth of both nations about the first-hand knowledge of the partner country. Such ventures are also fruitful in enhancing bilateral relationship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. During his speech, he also mentioned the ongoing Azerbaijan and Armenia conflict and extended his gratitude to CGSS and Pakistan for their constant support in this regard. Furthermore, he stated that this has proved to be the most innovative venture for enhancement of people to people contact. This Internship Program was a success and has received acknowledgment in both Pakistan and Azerbaijan. He also stated that this Internship program allowed to get direct information from the 4 days July war and provocation of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

Prof. Dr. Shabbir Ahmed – Director Area Study Centre, University of Peshawar, and Member Board of Experts, CGSS stated that this internship program aimed to increase the cordial ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan and people to people contact with special focus on the awareness of Pakistani youth regarding our brotherly ties with Azerbaijan.

Professors for this Internship Program where selected from the most prestigious Universities of Pakistan and Azerbaijan. The Professors appreciated this initiative and stated that more such Programs must be organized where they can share their knowledge with the youth.

Students of this Program also presented speeches and thanked CGSS and Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan for providing the platform and opportunities to the students to enhance and effectively build their profiles.

The speeches were followed by the certificate distribution including Internship Certificates to the students and Letter of Appreciations to the Professors and the organizers.

The event was attended by 35 participants and was moderated by Lt Col Khalid TaimurAkram (Retd), Executive Director, CGSS.