Pak Army Captain among six martyred in terrorist attack in N Waziristan

RAWALPINDI : Six Pakistan army soldiers including an officer embraced martyrdom on Thursday in terrorist attack in North Waziristan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a convoy of security forces was targeted by terrorists with an improvised explosive device (IED) in North Waziristan’s Rizmak area.

Resultantly, one Pakistan army officer and five soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The martyred soldiers include 24-year-old Captain Umar Farooq, Naib Subedar Riaz Ahmed, Naib Subedar Shakeel Azad, Havaldar Younas Khan, Naik Muhammad Nadeem and Lance Naik Asmat Ullah.