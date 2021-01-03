Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Interior Minister seeks Mach incident report from IG

| January 3, 2021
0

ISLAMABAD, Jan 03 (DNA): Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on
Sunday while strongly condemning killing of innocent coal miners in Mach
(Balochistan), sought report into the tragic incident from Inspector
General Balochistan.

In a tweet, the Interior Minister said terrorists would not succeed in
their nefarious designs and those involved in this heinous act deserved
no leniency.

He said such cowardly and inhumane act could not bow down our nation’s
commitment. The minister prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs and
early recovery of the injured into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Interior Minister also visited home of student Usama
Satti who was killed on Saturday in tragic police incident.

He condoled with the family members of Usama Satti and prayed for the
departed soul.

The minister said that stern punishment would be given to the officials
involved in the incident. DNA

========

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

00

Sheikh Rasheed visits Usama Nadeem’s family to offer condolences

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday paid a visit to the family ofRead More

00

CNG stations shut in Punjab, KP after gas shortage

A fuel shortage has forced CNG stations to close in KP and Punjab indefinitely. CaptiveRead More

  • India sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan: FM

  • Interior Minister seeks Mach incident report from IG

  • CDA generated more than targeted revenue during 2020

  • CM Jam Kamal orders inquiry into killing of coal miners in Balochistan’s Machh

  • Pak Army ever ready to defeat its enemy

  • Sirajul Haq condemns killing of 11 coal miners

  • Hindu temple attack in Karak designed to malign Pakistan: Ashrafi

  • PM Khan wants only to save his seat: Bilawal

    • Comments are Closed