Interior Minister seeks Mach incident report from IG
ISLAMABAD, Jan 03 (DNA): Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on
Sunday while strongly condemning killing of innocent coal miners in Mach
(Balochistan), sought report into the tragic incident from Inspector
General Balochistan.
In a tweet, the Interior Minister said terrorists would not succeed in
their nefarious designs and those involved in this heinous act deserved
no leniency.
He said such cowardly and inhumane act could not bow down our nation’s
commitment. The minister prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs and
early recovery of the injured into the incident.
Meanwhile, the Interior Minister also visited home of student Usama
Satti who was killed on Saturday in tragic police incident.
He condoled with the family members of Usama Satti and prayed for the
departed soul.
The minister said that stern punishment would be given to the officials
involved in the incident. DNA
