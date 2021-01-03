Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

India sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan: FM

| January 3, 2021
MULTAN, Jan 03 (DNA): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said
that India is sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan to destabilize the
country.

Talking to Media in Multan Sunday, he said Pakistan has exposed the
nefarious designs of India by providing irrefutable evidence in the form
of dossier to the International Community.

The Foreign Minister said India has been defaming Pakistan through
running fake NGOs and websites.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the international community to take notice of
Indian atrocities and human rights violations in the Illegally Occupied
Jammu and Kashmir.

Related News

00

Sheikh Rasheed visits Usama Nadeem’s family to offer condolences

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday paid a visit to the family ofRead More

00

CNG stations shut in Punjab, KP after gas shortage

A fuel shortage has forced CNG stations to close in KP and Punjab indefinitely. CaptiveRead More

  • India sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan: FM

  • Interior Minister seeks Mach incident report from IG

  • CDA generated more than targeted revenue during 2020

  • CM Jam Kamal orders inquiry into killing of coal miners in Balochistan’s Machh

  • Pak Army ever ready to defeat its enemy

  • Sirajul Haq condemns killing of 11 coal miners

  • Hindu temple attack in Karak designed to malign Pakistan: Ashrafi

  • PM Khan wants only to save his seat: Bilawal

