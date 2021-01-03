India sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan: FM

MULTAN, Jan 03 (DNA): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said

that India is sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan to destabilize the

country.

Talking to Media in Multan Sunday, he said Pakistan has exposed the

nefarious designs of India by providing irrefutable evidence in the form

of dossier to the International Community.

The Foreign Minister said India has been defaming Pakistan through

running fake NGOs and websites.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the international community to take notice of

Indian atrocities and human rights violations in the Illegally Occupied

Jammu and Kashmir.

