India sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan: FM
MULTAN, Jan 03 (DNA): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said
that India is sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan to destabilize the
country.
Talking to Media in Multan Sunday, he said Pakistan has exposed the
nefarious designs of India by providing irrefutable evidence in the form
of dossier to the International Community.
The Foreign Minister said India has been defaming Pakistan through
running fake NGOs and websites.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the international community to take notice of
Indian atrocities and human rights violations in the Illegally Occupied
Jammu and Kashmir.
