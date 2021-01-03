CDA generated more than targeted revenue during 2020

ISLAMABAD, JAN 3 (DNA) – Capital Development Authority (CDA) generated more than targeted revenue during the year 2020. At the end of 2020 CDA’s account has taxes of more than Rs 30 billion. The authority initiated various new projects side by side working on the neglected projects during the last year. CDA also met the expenses of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

According to detail, the year 2020 proved to be a successful financial year for CDA. Due to its economic policies and good strategies CDA got control on its economic issues and also received the historical taxes during the past year.

The income of CDA include different taxes, dues, revenue collected from auction of new plots, different NOCs, and different fee. Due to historical collection of tax the authority has initiated various new projects side by side starting work on neglected projects. Besides this, the work on sector development, beautification, infrastructure, and upgradation is also underway.

New projects include under passes, upgradation of IJP road, Express Way, interchanges, and parks. Tax target of CDA was Rs 24 billion during 2020 whereas the authority has Rs 30 billion in its account. CDA has set target of Rs 50 billion for next year. CDA is continuously working to initiate such projects which would help in increasing the revenue of the authority.