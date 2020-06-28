Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Indian ‘spying’ quadcopter shot down in Kashmir: ISPR

| June 28, 2020
The Pakistan Army said Sunday that its troops have shot down an Indian “spying” quadcopter in Hot Spring Sector along the Line of Control.

In a statement, the ISPR said that the quadcopter had intruded 850 meters on Pakistan’s side of the Line of Control.

Such attempts by the Indian security forces are not new. “This is the ninth Indian quadcopter shot down by the Pakistan Army this year,” the army’s media wing said.

The heavily-militarised de-facto border separates Azad Kashmir from India-held Kashmir.

