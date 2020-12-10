ICCI calls for withdrawal of ban on indoor dining for restaurants

Islamabad (DNA) : Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI)said that due to the lockdowns in the past and the spike in the 2nd wave of Covid-19 pandemic, business activities have declined significantly. However, in these tough conditions, the district administration has issued a notification banning indoor dining in restaurants, while open dining in restaurants has been prohibited after 10 pm, which was not understandable. Therefore, he demanded that the said notification should be withdrawn immediately to save the businesses from further troubles. He said this while addressing a gathering of traders in F-10 Markaz, Islamabad. He visited F-10 Markaz Islamabad leading a delegation of ICCI and congratulated the newly elected Office Bearers of Traders Welfare Association on their remarkable victory in the election. Vice President ICCI Abdul Rehman Khan, Founder Group Chairman Mian Akram Farid, Muhammad Ijaz Abbasi, Zafar Bakhtawari, Khalid Chaudhry, Naveed Malik, Mehboob Ahmad Khan, Rana Qaiser, Saeed Khan, Chaudhry Javed and others.

Ahmad Khan was elected as President, Waqar Bakhtawari Senior Vice President, Chaudhry Farooq Hussain Vice President, Mian Safdar Ali Coord Secretary, Kashif Sabri Finance Secretary, Asghar Abbasi Information Secretary, Chaudhry Ziaullah Hinjra Joint Secretary and Malik Sultan Ijaz Additional Secretary of Traders Welfare Association F-10 Markaz, Islamabad. Tahir Abbasi Group Chairman and Akbar Siddique Patron Chief were also present on the occasion.

Ahmad Khan, President of Traders Welfare Association F-10 Markaz and Tahir Abbasi, Group Chairman thanked the ICCI delegation for visiting their market to congratulate the new team of TWA F-10 Markaz. They said that ICCI has always been cooperating with the market association of F-10 Markaz and hoped that it would continue to cooperate with it in resolving the key issues of traders. They expressed displeasure over the notification issued by the district administration to ban the indoor dining at restaurants and prohibition on open dining after 10 pm and demanded that the ICT Administration should immediately withdraw the notification in question, otherwise, the business community would face more problems.

ICCI Vice President Abdul Rehman Khan, Founder Group Chairman Mian Akram Farid, Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, Zafar Bakhtawari and Mian Maqbool also congratulated the newly elected Office Bearers of TWA, F-10 Markaz and said that ICCI has always been playing a positive role for the development works in markets. They said that Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan President ICCI along with the Chairman CDA was visiting various markets to assess the conditions of markets so that CDA could start the required development works in markets on priority basis to facilitate the traders.