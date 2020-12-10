Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

British High Commission Holds Roundtable on Media Freedom

December 10, 2020
BHC Roundtable

ISLAMABAD : On 10 December the British High Commission hosted a virtual roundtable discussion to demonstrate the UK’s support on Media Freedom andthe latest trends in the media freedom landscape in Pakistan, with a particular focus on women journalists.

The event, chaired by the Deputy High Commissioner Alison Blackburne, brought together prominent journalists and media freedom activists.

The list of those attending were: Miss Mehmal Sarfaraz, Miss Benazir Shah, Miss Tanzeela Mazhar and Miss Nighat Dad.

Deputy High Commissioner Alison Blackburne raised concerns around censorship and self-censorship and the roundtable discussed journalists’ safety and the particular challenges faced by female journalists.

Deputy High Commissioner Alison Blackburne said:

“A vibrant media is an essential element of a vibrant democracy.Women have an important role to play in the media, and should be able to do so on an equal basis with their male colleagues. The UK has long promoted and defended media freedom, both at home and in supporting the development of a strong and independent media around the world, including in Pakistan.We remain strongly committed to media freedom, and to championing democracy and human rights.”

