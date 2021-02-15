Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Hasan Ali recreates ‘Pawri horai hai’ after winning T20I series against SA

| February 15, 2021
Pawri

Lahore : Star pacer Hasan Ali has recreated ‘Pawri Horai Hai’ during Pakistan team’s gathered for a photo with T20I series’ trophy.

The home side claimed third and the last T20I against South Africa by 4 wickets, winning the series 2-1 at Gaddafi Stadium.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted a video in which Hasan mimicked the viral ‘Pawri Horai Hai’ in his own style while his teammates can be seen cheering behind him.

“Yeh Main Hun, Yeh Meri Team Hai, Aur Hum Series Jeet Gaye Hain Aur Hum Pawry Kar Rahay Hain.” [This Is Me, This Is My Team, We Have Won The Series, And We Are Partying]

Note, Pakistan chased down the target of 165 in 18.4 overs. Hasan smacked 20-run off just 7 balls while he also took two crucial wickets.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Pawri

Hasan Ali recreates ‘Pawri horai hai’ after winning T20I series against SA

Lahore : Star pacer Hasan Ali has recreated ‘Pawri Horai Hai’ during Pakistan team’s gatheredRead More

00

Pakistan win third T20 against S. Africa by 4 wickets, emerge victorious in series

LAHORE, FEB 14: Pakistan won the third and final Twenty20 international against South Africa onRead More

  • Pakistan 118-5 at end of 15 overs in 165-run chase against South Africa in third T20

  • South Africa win 2nd T20I against Pakistan by six wickets

  • Nawaz, Usman claim two but South Africa remain on top

  • South Africa elect to bowl first in second Pakistan T20I

  • Pakistan eye series triumph as Proteas look to bounce back today

  • Shadab Khan ‘confident’ of Islamabad United’s chances in PSL 2021

  • Skipper Babar Azam praises Mohammad Rizwan ‘The Match Winner’

  • PSL 6: PCB may announce ticket prices, online booking from tomorrow

    • Comments are Closed