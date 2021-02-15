Hasan Ali recreates ‘Pawri horai hai’ after winning T20I series against SA
Lahore : Star pacer Hasan Ali has recreated ‘Pawri Horai Hai’ during Pakistan team’s gathered for a photo with T20I series’ trophy.
The home side claimed third and the last T20I against South Africa by 4 wickets, winning the series 2-1 at Gaddafi Stadium.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted a video in which Hasan mimicked the viral ‘Pawri Horai Hai’ in his own style while his teammates can be seen cheering behind him.
“Yeh Main Hun, Yeh Meri Team Hai, Aur Hum Series Jeet Gaye Hain Aur Hum Pawry Kar Rahay Hain.” [This Is Me, This Is My Team, We Have Won The Series, And We Are Partying]
Note, Pakistan chased down the target of 165 in 18.4 overs. Hasan smacked 20-run off just 7 balls while he also took two crucial wickets.
Related News
Hasan Ali recreates ‘Pawri horai hai’ after winning T20I series against SA
Lahore : Star pacer Hasan Ali has recreated ‘Pawri Horai Hai’ during Pakistan team’s gatheredRead More
Pakistan win third T20 against S. Africa by 4 wickets, emerge victorious in series
LAHORE, FEB 14: Pakistan won the third and final Twenty20 international against South Africa onRead More
Comments are Closed