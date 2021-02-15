Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Last day to submit nomination papers for Senate polls

| February 15, 2021
ISLAMABAD : The deadline to submit the nomination papers for the upcoming Senate polls falls today (Monday).

As per the schedule, the list of contesting candidates will be published tomorrow and the scrutiny of nomination papers to be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

The candidates can file appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers on Saturday and the last date for disposing of these appeals is the 23rd.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on February 25.

Polling for the forty-eight seats of the Senate will be held on March 3 at the parliament house Islamabad and the four provincial assemblies.

On Sunday, Election Commission of Pakistan had announced that at least 100 candidates have submitted their nomination papers so far for contesting the election on Senate vacant seats.

According to Election Commission officials, 17 candidates have filed their nomination papers from Punjab, 22 from Sindh, 30 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 25 from Balochistan and six from Islamabad.

A total of forty-eight senators will be elected this time including 12 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while eleven each from Punjab and Sindh and two from Islamabad.

