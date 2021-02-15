Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Development of backward areas Govt’s top priority: Punjab CM

| February 15, 2021
Lahore : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar says development of backward areas is top priority of the government and composite development was the right of every region of Punjab.

Chairing a meeting in Bahawalpur, he is personally monitoring the development projects across the province.

He directed the concerned authorities to ensure the timely completion of projects besides paying special attention to maintain the standard in these projects of public welfare. He directed authorities concerned to personally visit and review the on-ground progress of the projects.

On the occasion, he was briefed about development projects and law and order situation of Bahawalpur Division.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said potential in tourism can be used for strengthening the economy.

He said tourism sector would be promoted by ensuring basic amenities in far-flung areas like Marri, Koh-e-Suleman and Cholistan which will create employment opportunities for local people.

He mentioned that in order to provide water in these remote areas, construction of underground storage water tanks should be considered.

