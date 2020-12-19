Gwadar port provides huge trade opportunity to CARs

ISLAMABAD, DEC 19 (DNA) – Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said Gwadar port would provide huge opportunities to the energy rich Central Asian Countries and Afghanistan for regional trade connectivity.

Abdul Razak Dawood said that government was prioritizing the economic integration to promote regional trade and connect the regional important trade players with the deep sea port Gwadar.

Replying to question, he said that Central Asian Republic (CARs) are demanding to providing them trade facilitation in Gwadar and Bin Qasim sea port for international and regional trade and providing them the facility of the warehouse.

Adviser said Deep Sea Port of Gwadar has its own Geo-Strategic and economic importance which was located at the centre of regional connectivity and a possible railway link from Gwadar to Kandhar and other parts of Afghanistan. He said Central Asia via Afghanistan can become a key trade and transportation route for the entire region.

Razak Dawood said that Pakistan was actively participating in regional forums of Central Asia Economic Cooperation (CAREC) and Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement (QTTA) so that maximum benefits could be taken when the Gwadar Port operates at full capacity in near future.

Government of Afghanistan has requested Pakistan to provide Cross-Stuffing Facility at Gwadar Port, he said. He informed that when modalities are finalized by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), ample employment opportunities will be generated for the locals.

He said development of Gwadar Port under China-Pakistan Economic Corridors (CPEC) would provide more opportunities to establish new industries as huge investment has been pouring in under CPEC and it will also provide the shortest possible route to the goods in transit.

He said that with the improvement in Trans-shipment facilities at Gwadar, the whole dynamics of the regional connectivity would be changed. = DNA

