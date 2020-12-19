FPCCI Elections turned into interesting scenario 

DNA

KARACHI – Elections of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will be scheduled on December 30th and likely to be turning into interesting scenario on the concept of hung parliament.

The campaign of two leading groups Businessmen Panel (BMP) and United Business Group (UBG) are on the way of completion, both group beating their drums of winning and claimed the confidence of majority voters from 180 trade bodies who will participate in the forth coming elections.

Till now three candidates of Vice President’s have won their seats unopposed; Vice President from Sindh Province (belongs to UBG), Vice President from Baluchistan province (belongs to BMP) and Vice President from Women Chambers namely Adeel Siddiqui, Nasir Khan and Farzana Ali Baloch have already elected.

This election the seat of Federation President belongs to Sindh Province as per rotation policy of the trade act 2013 and in this regard Mian Naseer Hayat Magoon, Former President KCCI and Sheikh Khalid Tawab, Former SVP FPCCI will contest. Similarly for the Seat of Senior Vice President FPCCI , Shahzeb Akram Former Chairman PPMA and Abdul Rauf Mukhtar Former Vice President FPCCI will contest.

Sources said in the remaining eight seats of Vice Presidents , UBG have a majority in the chamber class of the Punjab Province, while BMP have a majority in the chamber class of KPK Province, including BMP have little majority on the seat of Small Chambers and a tie on the seat of Federal Area, till the pending decision of the Mirpur Chamber of Commerce.

Interestingly on the Association Class and in the preview of the nomination papers filed before Election Commission of the FPCCI, both BMP and UBG groups likely to get two, two seats respectively but final outcome will be witnessed on the Election Day at Karachi that how voters would reciprocate.

Sources also said on January 1st, 2021 , FPCCI corridors will witness a combination of both group office bearers, because clean sweep in the Federation elections couldn’t been seen possible and it is equally be good for the business community that their apex trade body will perform for their cause due to stiff competition.

If we look around on neighbour countries Federations, The FICCI, FBCCI are playing their persistence role for uplifting their country economies, so same is expected now from FPCCI that now they should come out, solve their bottlenecks and play their different role, they should provide out of box solutions and also they should behave as a effective think tank of the business community before the eyes of the government.

Similarly Government also needs a effective voice from FPCCI especially on the front of trade diplomacy, till date FPCCI lacks in it and that’s why Pakistan couldn’t perform properly; the Post Brexit is the novel opportunity for pakistani businesses to tap Britain market.