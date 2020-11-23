JI displeased after PDM uses its flag at Peshawar rally
ISLAMABAD, NOV 23 (DNA) – The Jamaat-e-Islami is not pleased with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on using its flag at Peshawar rally.
The PDM hosted a rally in Peshawar on Sunday and included the JI’s flag in the posters that covered the stage. The PDM is an anti-government movement made up of 11 opposition political parties but the JI isn’t one of them.
The party’s information secretary, Qaisar Sharif, posted a screenshot of the PDM stage on Twitter and wrote that the JI is not part of the PDM rally.
“The use of the JI’s flag is not appropriate behavior,” he said, adding that the JI is a separate entity and is holding its own rallies.
“I believe the flag was used incorrectly,” he said, adding that the PDM organisers should take notice of the incident.
The PDM rally on Sunday was attended by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and other senior PDM leaders. = DNA
===========================
Related News
PDM’s small rallies threat to people’s lives, livelihood: Shibli
ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (DNA): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday saidRead More
Govt to seek international donors’ help to buy COVID vaccines
ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (DNA): The government has decided to approach international donors for financial assistanceRead More
Comments are Closed