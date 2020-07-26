Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Germany backs Pak efforts to mitigate socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19: Bernhard

| July 26, 2020
0

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (DNA): German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck has said his

country backed Pakistan in its efforts to overcome the socioeconomic

impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and build back better for a more

sustainable future.

 

In a media interview, Ambassador Bernhard said the successful bilateral

development cooperation between the two countries spanned over decades.

 

He said the current portfolio encompasses more than 500 million euros in

the areas of renewable energy and climate change, sustainable economic

development and good governance.

 

He said the German Government has decided to upscale its support to

local Pakistani governments in their fight against the pandemic. It has

made available 0.5 million euros to Pakistan to promote activities,

which would help mitigate the socioeconomic effects of the pandemic at a

local level.

 

Germany would also commit 6 million euros to support the Pakistani

communities hosting Afghan refugees, to improve local health and

education services, he added.

 

The ambassador said the projects would be implemented by the German

development organization Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit

(GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic

Cooperation and Development. DNA

=======

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

0

Germany backs Pak efforts to mitigate socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19: Bernhard

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (DNA): German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck has said his country backed Pakistan inRead More

ISLAMABAD, JUL 24: Andreas Ferrarese, Ambassador of Italy meets Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak.=DNA PHOTO

Pak desires further enhance defence collaboration with Italy: Minister

ISLAMABAD, JUL 24 (DNA) – The Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak has said thatRead More

  • Korea extends additional assistance for Pakistan to fight against Coronavirus

  • Japanese envoy welcomes resumption of polio vaccination campaign

  • MIREILLE ZIESENISS IS THE NEW U.S. EMBASSY SPOKESPERSON

  • German govt commits 6.5 million euros to mitigate the socio-economic effects of the pandemic

  • COVID-19: UK businesses share top tips

  • Unity, cooperation two pillars in Pak-China relation in post-epidemic era

  • EU to provide Rs. 3.6 billion

  • Ukraine ambassador also completes term in Pakistan

    • Comments are Closed