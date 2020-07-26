Germany backs Pak efforts to mitigate socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19: Bernhard
ISLAMABAD, July 26 (DNA): German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck has said his
country backed Pakistan in its efforts to overcome the socioeconomic
impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and build back better for a more
sustainable future.
In a media interview, Ambassador Bernhard said the successful bilateral
development cooperation between the two countries spanned over decades.
He said the current portfolio encompasses more than 500 million euros in
the areas of renewable energy and climate change, sustainable economic
development and good governance.
He said the German Government has decided to upscale its support to
local Pakistani governments in their fight against the pandemic. It has
made available 0.5 million euros to Pakistan to promote activities,
which would help mitigate the socioeconomic effects of the pandemic at a
local level.
Germany would also commit 6 million euros to support the Pakistani
communities hosting Afghan refugees, to improve local health and
education services, he added.
The ambassador said the projects would be implemented by the German
development organization Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit
(GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic
Cooperation and Development. DNA
