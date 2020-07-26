World’s silence encourages India to commit crimes: Masood

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (DNA) – The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the latest happenings in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) should be an eye-opener for the international community.

“The people around the globe will have to feel Kashmir through their hearts because what is happening in Kashmir is heart rendering. A big population in a big area is imprisoned and there is no international intervention at all,’ the President said.

Addressing a webinar organized by an international organization “Justice for All”, President Masood said that the entire held territory has been a big prison and the entire population had been imprisoned for the last one year, but the UN Security Council and the Western nations which claimed to be the custodians of humanitarian laws and the human rights have been adopting a mysterious silence.

The Indian actions in the held territory, he maintained, amount to trampling human values, international humanitarian laws and the world order but unfortunately the silence adopted by international community including the United Nations is further encouraging India to commit more crimes against humanity,” he asserted.

“The most part of the nations, the permanent members of the United Nations’ Security Council and western nations, which call themselves custodian of humanitarian law and human rights are completely silent and their silence is a dereliction of their obligations under UN Charters,” Khan underlined.

He said that we must not forget that the objective of the ongoing struggle in occupied Kashmir are to protect mankind, human dignity and the human rights, and the failure of the Kashmiri people in this struggle would be the failure of the whole of mankind.

Touching upon the situation of occupied Kashmir, the AJK President said that the bloodletting which India had started after occupying a major part of Kashmir in October 1947 is still continuing, and India has massacred half million people for demanding freedom, right to self-determination and restoration of human rights during the last 73 years.

Under the garb of so-called siege and search operations, he maintained that “the Indian Army has been killing the youth in every city, town and village in order to silence every voice for the freedom and the right to self-determination.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the bifurcation of occupied Kashmir and its annexation into the Indian Union on August 5 last year without consent of Kashmiri people was a clear message from Delhi that the Kashmiris have no say at all to determine their future and run the affairs of their state.

The Indian Government, AJK President said also introduced new domicile laws in the darkness of night during the novel coronavirus and deprived the Kashmiri people of their right of job, livelihood and business and to settle the Indian citizen on the occupied territory so as to turn the Kashmiri people into a minority in their own motherland.

“Ever since the new domicile rules were introduced in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), the people of Kashmir have almost unanimously rejected them as unjust and discriminatory and term the move as an attempt to change the demography of this region,” President Khan said and added that all these Indian actions are the flagrant violation of international humanitarian laws and are war crimes.

The AJK president stressed the participants of the webinar to take advantage of the influence of ten million Pakistan and Kashmiri community across the world, and take the voice of the Kashmiri people to the MPs, top government officials, media and the civil society of various countries. DNA

=============