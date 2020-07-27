Pakistan continues to witness decline in coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD : The country reported 1,176 new novel coronavirus cases during past 24 hours, taking the nationwide number of cases to 274,286.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 20 deaths were also reported due to virus in the last 24 hours. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,842.

The number of active cases of the COVID-19 in the country now stands at 27,421.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,890,236 coronavirus tests and 22,056 in the last 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 118,311 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 92,073 in Punjab, 33,397 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,601 in Balochistan, 14,884 in Islamabad 1,989 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,034 in Azad Kashmir.

Australia reports jump in daily new cases, record deaths

Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria, recorded 459 cases of the new coronavirus, the second-highest daily total and up from 357 cases the previous day, the state’s leader said on Sunday.

Premier Daniel Andrews also told a press briefing that Victoria had reported 10 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, Australia’s highest ever daily number.

The state’s second wave is being driven by workplace infections, including at aged-care and healthcare facilities, big distribution centres, slaughterhouses, cold-storage facilities and warehouses, Andrews said.