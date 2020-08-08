Gen Bajwa expresses grief over demise of Saudi deputy defence minister

RAWALPINDI, AUG 8 (DNA) – Chief of Army Staff( COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed grief on sad demise of Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh , Assistant Defence Minister KSA. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and Saudi leadership.“May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace, Ameen.

Pakistan and Pakistan Army have lost a true friend who was a shining symbol of the exemplary brotherly relationship between the two countries. We stand with our Saudi brethren in committing ourselves to the ideals of fraternity and brotherhood that he always championed. COAS”.

