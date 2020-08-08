Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Gen Bajwa expresses grief over demise of Saudi deputy defence minister

| August 8, 2020
0

RAWALPINDI, AUG 8 (DNA) – Chief of Army Staff( COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed grief on sad demise of Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh , Assistant Defence  Minister KSA. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and Saudi leadership.“May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace, Ameen.

Pakistan and Pakistan Army have lost a true friend who was a shining symbol of the exemplary brotherly relationship between the two countries. We stand with our Saudi brethren in committing ourselves to the ideals of fraternity and brotherhood that he always championed. COAS”.

===========

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Youth must be ready to help oppressed people in IOJK: AJK President

DNA MUZAFFARABAD, August 8: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan hasRead More

0

NEPRA increases electricity prices by Rs2.06 in Pakistan

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a notification that the electricity priceRead More

  • Gen Bajwa expresses grief over demise of Saudi deputy defence minister

  • Gwadar Port turns to be a major source promoting regional connectivity: Report

  • Pak govt, opposition unanimous on Kashmir issue: AJK president

  • Time to take CPEC’s economic dividends to people of Pakistan: Asim Saleem Bajwa 

  • A tola of gold is now for Rs132,000

  • Gwadar port to bring widespread prosperity for Pakistan: Asim Bajwa

  • FM appreciates PTI  Sindh leaders for playing role of effective opposition

  • Govt to fully cooperate for uplifting industry, business sectors: PM

    • Comments are Closed