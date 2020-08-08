Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

NEPRA increases electricity prices by Rs2.06 in Pakistan

| August 8, 2020
0

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a notification that the electricity price per unit has been increased by Rs2.06 to adjust for an increase in fuel prices.

According to the notification, the price increase was made from November 2019 to June 2020. The increase in the price of electricity is expected to impose a burden of more than Rs20 billion on consumers, who will have to pay their August and September bills.

NEPRA has stated that electricity prices have been increased for five months while it has been reduced for three months.

In August, consumers will be charged an additional Rs1.16 per unit while in September, consumers will pay an additional Rs0.90 per unit.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Youth must be ready to help oppressed people in IOJK: AJK President

DNA MUZAFFARABAD, August 8: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan hasRead More

0

NEPRA increases electricity prices by Rs2.06 in Pakistan

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a notification that the electricity priceRead More

  • Gen Bajwa expresses grief over demise of Saudi deputy defence minister

  • Gwadar Port turns to be a major source promoting regional connectivity: Report

  • Pak govt, opposition unanimous on Kashmir issue: AJK president

  • Time to take CPEC’s economic dividends to people of Pakistan: Asim Saleem Bajwa 

  • A tola of gold is now for Rs132,000

  • Gwadar port to bring widespread prosperity for Pakistan: Asim Bajwa

  • FM appreciates PTI  Sindh leaders for playing role of effective opposition

  • Govt to fully cooperate for uplifting industry, business sectors: PM

    • Comments are Closed