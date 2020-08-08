Gwadar Port turns to be a major source promoting regional connectivity: Report

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 8 (DAN): Participants of a interactive meeting jointly organized by CPEC Authority, Chinese Embassy, Chinese Overseas Port and Holding Company (COPHC) expressed the hope that the Gwadar Port will turn into a major source for promoting prosperity and regional connectivity.

The meeting themed as “Gwadar Port, Free Economic Zone’s Role in the Prosperity of Balochistan & Regional Connectivity” was held online, Gwadar Pro reported on Saturday.

Zhang Baozhong, Chairman of COPHC, presented the latest progress of Gwadar.

Through Gwadar Port, the transit trade to Afghanistan has begun for the first time. “It’s also the first time that the bagging of DAP fertilizer has been done in Pakistani port, instead of foreign ports. This move alone has created thousands of jobs for the local people, ” Zhang Baozhong said.

The investment in Gwadar Free Zone keeps growing. Despite COVID-19 pandemic, four plants and workshops have been completed and will go into operation this year. Furthermore, with 12 new investors’ registration, the number of investors in the free zone in total has reached 56.

The supporting projects including East Bay Expressway, New Gwadar International Airport, China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital, Gwadar Technical & Vocational Institute and Faqueer Colony Middle School extension building are in the progress, some of which even completed earlier than schedule.

Specifically, the long suspending tax incentives issue in Gwadar has been resolved after 14-year suspension and the investment environment has been greatly improved.

“It is the shared wish of the people of China and Pakistan to develop Gwadar into a modern emerging city, so as to lead the economic and social development of Baluchistan as a whole, and to enable the hardworking, kind-hearted and peace loving local people of Baluchistan to enjoy modern life, ” Zhang Baozhong firmly believed in Gwadar’s better tomorrow.

It’s a difficult time for the whole world but we still can see many new developments and renewed efforts in Gwadar. Yao Jing, Ambassador of China to Pakistan, described this contrast as “Gwadar Phenomenon” in the conference.