FPCCI appoints environmentalist on Central Standing Committee  

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 20 (DNA) – The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president Mian Anjum Nisar has appointed well-known journalist and Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed as Deputy Convener of the FPCCI Central Committee on Environment with immediate effect.

The FPCCI president hoped that the induction of an environmentalist into his team would help develop a comprehensive strategy and an action plan to engage Pakistan’s corporate sector and industry to more environment friendly practices.

Talking to this scribe, Munir Ahmed said Pakistan’s industry and corporate sector is all out to adopt a new mechanism of environmental sustainability to be more competitive to the standards required for entering into the European and the US markets.

The investment does not only improve the environment around and cut the health cost of an industry, it also gives the industry to have more exports.

Ahmed said that with the support and guidance of the FPCCI president a model of sustainability reporting would be introduced for the industry engaged in exports. It would help in securing more exports to Europe and the US.

He said the environment is more than tree plantation, waste management and anti-littering campaigns. Pakistan’s business and industry sector should be introduced to the emerging sustainability trends to have more changes of business and trade globally.

We also need to support and appreciate businesses and industry having environmental compliance and fulfilling their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), he added.

Government is only interested in collecting taxes and that’s it. The federal and provincial governments should come up with a plan to encourage environment friendly industry by giving incentives to engage them into sustainable urban management.

It would make cities more sustainable and resilient to climate change impacts, he concluded.=DNA

