Pakistan, Turkey trade links need of the hour: HAP

| September 20, 2020
Pakistan proud of its relations with Turkey: Fahd Barlas

ISLAMABAD: Handicrafts of Pakistan and Turkey are a reflection of the historical, cultural heritage of both the countries. Promotion of bilateral trade and exchange of delegations can maximize trade and investment between Pakistan and Turkey, says Chairman Handicraft Association of Pakistan Fahad Barlas. and the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul said during a meeting.

Former chairman Handicraft association of Pakistan Khurshid Barlas and senior members were also present on the occasion. Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul said that Turkey and Pakistan have a lot in common in their cultural traditions and deep friendly relations have been established between the two countries.

Over time, trade cooperation has grown stronger. Fahad Barlas, chairman Handicraft Association of Pakistan, said on the occasion that Pakistan was proud of the strong brotherhood of Turkey and would improve bilateral trade as well as promote cooperation in the field of handicraft.

Ex Chairman Handicraft Association of Pakistan Khurshid Barlas appreciated the Turkish Ambassador’s deep love and goodwill towards Pakistan and said that increasing trade volume in both the countries could create business and trade opportunities and in this regard Handicraft There is a huge potential for cooperation and mutual trade in the sector. DNA

