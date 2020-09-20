Govt doing everything possible to provide better safety facilities to people: Annan Qamar

ATTOCK, SEPT 20 (DNA) – Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar has said that the current

government is doing every thing possible to provide better safety

facilities to the people and special steps are being taken in this

consideration.

He expressed these thoughts at the Railway Station Attock. On the occasion of inauguration of Express and Jand Express.

Along with them, S Jameel and Company’s co-chairman Syed Tahreem

Abbas, Director Amin Haider Tirmidhi and members of Board of Dir

Actors were also included.

DC Attock has also included. On the occasion, these trains are running under a public, private partnership

with commercial operator S Jameel & Company. All buggies are new and

adorned with all kinds of modern equipment.

He said that these trains are for passengers. All travel facilities have been provided and their

rent is in the reach of the public. This will help the people of

Attock reach their destination on time and provide ease. DC Attock

said that this is the move of the government. Friendship is a proof

that the people of the area will be able to benefit from it and it

will have a prominent place in the history of Attock. DNA

