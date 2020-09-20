Govt doing everything possible to provide better safety facilities to people: Annan Qamar
ATTOCK, SEPT 20 (DNA) – Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar has said that the current
government is doing every thing possible to provide better safety
facilities to the people and special steps are being taken in this
consideration.
He expressed these thoughts at the Railway Station Attock. On the occasion of inauguration of Express and Jand Express.
Along with them, S Jameel and Company’s co-chairman Syed Tahreem
Abbas, Director Amin Haider Tirmidhi and members of Board of Dir
Actors were also included.
DC Attock has also included. On the occasion, these trains are running under a public, private partnership
with commercial operator S Jameel & Company. All buggies are new and
adorned with all kinds of modern equipment.
He said that these trains are for passengers. All travel facilities have been provided and their
rent is in the reach of the public. This will help the people of
Attock reach their destination on time and provide ease. DC Attock
said that this is the move of the government. Friendship is a proof
that the people of the area will be able to benefit from it and it
will have a prominent place in the history of Attock. DNA
