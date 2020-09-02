Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Final list of candidates issued for contesting forthcoming annual election of LCCI

| September 2, 2020
26

DNA

LAHORE, SEPT 2 – The final list of candidates  for the seats of executive committee members in “corporate and associate class” was approved for contesting forthcoming annual election of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
A high level panel of founder group former presidents of chamber comprising Mian Muhammad Ashraf,Tariq Hameed,Mian Muzaffar Ali,Mian Mishab Ur Rehman,Abdul Basit,Shahzad Ali Malik,Almas Hyder,and Ali Hussam  sitting SVP and Mian Zahid  Jawaid VP as special representatives held marathon meeting with group chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik in chair.
The names of all candidates were discussed in details and the best of the eight candidates were finally approved which will be made public in a couple of days jointly along with the PIAF candidates.
The recommendations of the local leaders of the respective markets were also given due weightage while finalising the names. Earlier Iftikhar Ali Malik last week  assisted by former president Sh Muhammad Asif and  political advisor Waqar Ahmad Mian conducted interviews of the aspirants before placing their names for approval.
In his concluding remarks Iftikhar Ali Malik hoped that all candidates of PIAF Founder alliance will help promote economic activities and safeguard the interests of the business on top priority at all local and national level besides establishing bridge between public and private sector to accelerate the pace of development across the country.
Participants also congratulated Iftikhar Ali Malik for assuming the august office of President SAARC Chamber for a two year term.
Later Shaharyar Ali Malik, Chairman Young Entrepreneurship Committee of SAARC Chamber hosted lunch in honour of former presidents here at his residence.

==========

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

300

Telenor Microfinance Bank receives US$45 million Equity Injection to continue its Growth on Digital Strategy

  DNA ISLAMABAD, SEPT 2 – Telenor Microfinance Bank, the first scheduled microfinance bank ofRead More

15990246480097893089072203389468

Universities preparing for reopening of campuses

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 2 (DNA) – Universities nationwide are developing policies and procedures in expectation ofRead More

  • Japanese PM Shinzo Abe thanks PM Khan’s kind message on Twitter

  • Cynthia Ritchie has 15 days to exit Pakistan

  • Final list of candidates issued for contesting forthcoming annual election of LCCI

  • Chinese scholar calls for joint ventures to implement CPEC’s projects  

  • Lahore 220kV electric transmission line starts construction

  • SC returns pleas for referendum on presidential form of govt

  • CM Punjab directs to expedite process of issuance of number plates of vehicles

  • PM directs Punjab Govt for early completion of RRFUDP

    • Comments are Closed