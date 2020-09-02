Final list of candidates issued for contesting forthcoming annual election of LCCI

DNA

LAHORE, SEPT 2 – The final list of candidates for the seats of executive committee members in “corporate and associate class” was approved for contesting forthcoming annual election of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

A high level panel of founder group former presidents of chamber comprising Mian Muhammad Ashraf,Tariq Hameed,Mian Muzaffar Ali,Mian Mishab Ur Rehman,Abdul Basit,Shahzad Ali Malik,Almas Hyder,and Ali Hussam sitting SVP and Mian Zahid Jawaid VP as special representatives held marathon meeting with group chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik in chair.

The names of all candidates were discussed in details and the best of the eight candidates were finally approved which will be made public in a couple of days jointly along with the PIAF candidates.

The recommendations of the local leaders of the respective markets were also given due weightage while finalising the names. Earlier Iftikhar Ali Malik last week assisted by former president Sh Muhammad Asif and political advisor Waqar Ahmad Mian conducted interviews of the aspirants before placing their names for approval.

In his concluding remarks Iftikhar Ali Malik hoped that all candidates of PIAF Founder alliance will help promote economic activities and safeguard the interests of the business on top priority at all local and national level besides establishing bridge between public and private sector to accelerate the pace of development across the country.

Participants also congratulated Iftikhar Ali Malik for assuming the august office of President SAARC Chamber for a two year term.

Later Shaharyar Ali Malik, Chairman Young Entrepreneurship Committee of SAARC Chamber hosted lunch in honour of former presidents here at his residence.

