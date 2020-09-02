Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4642 cases till Aug 31: Chairman

DNA

Islamabad, Sept 2 – Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4642 cases upto August 31, 2020 as per monthly progress report released by Secretary (ColoED) on cases of alleged enforced disappearances for the month of August 2020.

A total number of 6729 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission upto July 2020. During August 2020, 23 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached to 6752. The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 26 cases in August 2020 and thus total disposal of Missing Persons upto August 31, 2020 is 4642 and balance as on August 31, 2020 is 2110.



The Missing Persons Commission will resume its hearings soon after review of Lock down policies announced by Federal Government and Provincial Governments in order to prevent from COVID-19 as per law.

Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman, Missing Persons Commission and other Honorable members have disposed of 4642 cases upto August 31, 2020. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman Missing Persons Commission and other Honorable members of Missing Persons Commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones. Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman, Missing Persons Commission is serving Missing Persons Commission in an honorary capacity and is drawing no salary and availing other faculties which are admissible as per law.