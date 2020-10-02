ECP releases final voter lists, registered voters cross 115.74m in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, OCT 02 (DNA) – The Election Commission of Pakistan has released the final voter lists showing 115,748,753 of registered voters in Pakistan. According to ECP, there are 64,078,616 men, 51,667,599 women and 2,538 transgender voters in the country.

The total registered voters in Punjab are 66,236,144, including 36,371,326 male, 29,862,932 female, and 1,886 transgender voters. In Sindh, total numbers of voters are 24,351,681, which include 13,443,983 male, 10,907,267 female, and 431 transgender voters.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there are 19,533,964 voters in total, including 11,076,630 male, 8,457,201 female and 133 transgender. Total number of voters in Balochistan is 4,801,131, which include 2,753,946 men, 2,047,104 women, and 81 transgender.

In Islamabad Capital Territory, there are 825,833 voters, including 432,731 men, 393,095 women, and seven transgender. The final electoral rolls will be displayed in the offices of the District Election Commissioner or Registration Officers for public inspection from Monday.

For the convenience of general public, the ECP has updated its 8300 Short Message Service so that they can check their voter registration through this service as per the final electoral rolls. Voters can get the details of their vote registration by sending an SMS containing their CNIC number on 8300.

They can also get contact number of the District Election Commissioner’s Office, the helpline number of the Election Commission and the website link of the Election Commission. Voters can download relevant forms from ECP’s website for registration, transfer objection, deletion or correction of votes.

It may be said that the total number of voters in last general elections was 10,59,55,409, which has now increased to 11,57,48,753 with the addition of 97,93, 344 new votes. = DNA

