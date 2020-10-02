CM Buzdar, PM discuss strategy regarding PML-N protests

ISLAMABAD, OCT 02 (DNA) – Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday has met Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and discussed strategy regarding Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) protests against the arrest of Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in money laundering case.

According to details, both the leaders have also discussed ongoing political situation, development projects and administrative matters in the province.

CM Buzdar is also scheduled to participate in the meeting that will be chaired by PM Imran to devise plan to combat opposition’s anti-government campaign. He will also meet NA Speaker Asad Qaisar and other ministers during his visit. The development came after PML-N announced to hold phase-wise protests from October 3.

PML-N sources told that in the first phase, demonstration will be carried out in Lahore while protests will also be staged in Gujranwala, Faisalabad and other cities of Punjab in the second round. Party workers and leaders were also given responsibilities in this regard.

Earlier, Opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had announced the launch of an anti-government movement from October 11, with its first rally being held in Quetta. The opposition parties formed a steering committee under the supervision of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal to formulate the strategy of the protest movement.

The meeting had termed the arrests of political leaders as unconstitutional and vindictive and said that the purpose of the ‘NAB-Niazi nexus’ was to pressurize the opposition. Members had also vowed to challenge the government’s unconstitutional tactics on every forum. = DNA

